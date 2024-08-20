Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford County August 20

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreTypeDate
Fat Mo's Burgers62Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Two J's Grill Restaurant80Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Bomb Mi Mobile84Food Service RoutineAugust 16, 2024
IHOP 321893Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill93Food Service Follow-UpAugust 16, 2024
Papa John's #513593Food Service RoutineAugust 19, 2024
Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est93Food Service RoutineAugust 15, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

