Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford County August 20

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 13-20, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Type Date Fat Mo's Burgers 62 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Two J's Grill Restaurant 80 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Bomb Mi Mobile 84 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 IHOP 3218 93 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 93 Food Service Follow-Up August 16, 2024 Papa John's #5135 93 Food Service Routine August 19, 2024 Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est 93 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

