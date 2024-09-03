Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 3

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 27 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Toot's # 2 74 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 29, 2024 Papa Johns Pizza #99 87 830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Mexiven Mobile 91 1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 25, 2024 Barfield Baseball Concessions 2 91 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant 91 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

