Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
46

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for August 27 to September 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Toot's # 274301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Papa Johns Pizza #9987830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Mexiven Mobile911706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 25, 2024
Barfield Baseball Concessions 291697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant91600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR