Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 10

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Address Type Date Rancho Cantina 2 63 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE 66 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/5/2024 Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza 87 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/6/2024 Papa John's 90 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/3/2024 The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe 92 2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

