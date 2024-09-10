Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. September 10

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
14

These are the top 5 lowest food health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Rancho Cantina 2631925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE66165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/5/2024
Fatty Matty's Mobile Pizza871977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/6/2024
Papa John's902650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/3/2024
The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe922345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

