Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on who this angry driver is. Read More on Williamson Source.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More on Williamson Source.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit, fast-casual, better-burger franchise, is driving engagement with its rewards program this February by offering free burgers, chances to win free MOOYAH for a year, and a bonus referral incentive. Read More on Williamson Source.
An undercover operation by the Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigation Division Narcotics Unit resulted in the arrest of a Hermitage man for possession of illegal drugs and mushrooms. Read More on Rutherford Source.
The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office (RCMEO) recently made changes to its webpage to make contacting the department easier. Read More on Rutherford Source.
These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source
The Cheatham County School District has named three exceptional educators as the 2021-2022 District-Level Teachers of the Year. Read More on Cheatham County Source
Nashville Zoo is bringing back a fan favorite – Dinotrek. Read More on Cheatham County Source
A new inclusive sensory gym will open in Nashville. Read More on Davidson County Source
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Chrysler 300 on Friday morning in a gas station parking lot on 2112 Charlotte Avenue. Read More on Davidson County Source
Halls Chophouse, the award-winning and national favorite steakhouse, has launched construction at its Broadwest location in Nashville as the steakhouse team prepares to bring its premier cuisine to Music City in 2022. Read More on Davidson County Source
Take a step inside your favorite F-R-I-E-N-D-S moments with this new experience coming to Nashville in 2022. Read More on Dickson County Source
Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Read More on Dickson County Source
These are the January 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Maury County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Maury County Source
The following Maury County Public Schools have been selected as Model of Demonstration (MOD) Schools for Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI2-B)! This recognition is based on the schools’ partnership with the Tennessee Behavior Supports Project during the 2020-2021 school year. Read More on Maury County Source
Darrell Wilson was arrested in Jackson, TN by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force without incident. Read More on Maury County Source
At the request of 19th District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of an individual during an interaction with Simpson County, KY, deputies in Robertson County. Read More on Robertson County Source
As the Super Bowl is just around the corner and football fans will watch the big game, but others will be watching for the other part of the Super Bowl–the commercials. Read More on Robertson County Source
The City of Springfield is pleased to announce that City of Springfield Police Chief Jason Head received Level 4, the highest level, of the Leadership Certificate Program by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP). More on Robertson County Source
As far as destinations go, there’s no better place to visit in the winter than the mountains with their snow-dusted pine trees and ice-covered faces shimmering like the White Cliffs of Dover. Read More on Sumner County Source
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More on Sumner County Source
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source
These are the January 2022 health inspection scores for restaurants in Wilson County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Wilson County Source
Tritium a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for EVs, has announced plans for expansion of its American footprint with a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. Read More on Wilson County Source
On Sunday, May 1st Nashville SC will host Philadelphia Union for the debut of the 30,000 seat soccer stadium. Read More on Wilson County Source