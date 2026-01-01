Top 16 Financial Resolutions for 2026: From Budgeting to Building Credit

It’s that time of year to make resolutions. Many will list financial improvements, and more than 1 in 4 Americans are planning to make finance-related New Year’s resolutions for 2026, according to a new WalletHub survey. For example, 31% of people making a financial resolution want to save more money.
Below are the top 16 resolutions for 2026.
Make a realistic budget & stick to it
Save more money
Get a 4%+ return on your cash
Explore ways to refinance high interest rates
Use different credit cards for everyday purchases & debt
Repay 25% of your credit card debt
Pay bills right after getting your paycheck
Fight back against inflation
Look for a better job
Get an A in financial literacy
Use utility bills & rent payments to build credit
Focus on physical health, given its strong connection to financial health
Make sure you have enough insurance for a catastrophe
Protect your identity
Join a credit union
Improve your WalletScore
