Spotify’s Top 10 Streamed Christmas songs….

Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

2. Wham!, “Last Christmas”

3. Ariana Grande, “Santa Tell Me”

4. Michael Bublé, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

5. Justin Bieber, “Mistletoe”

6. Andy Williams, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

7. Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

8. Bobby Helms, “Jingle Bell Rock”

9. Band Aid, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” (1984)

10. Frank Sinatra, feat. B. Swanson Quartet, “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”