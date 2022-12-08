Toot’s and Diners Donate Almost $10,000 for ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ Program

From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Toot’s and diners donate almost $10,000 for Christmas presents for students at “Shop with the Sheriff”

Rutherford County Schools’ students who faced Christmas without presents will select gifts through the “Shop with the Sheriff” program, thanks to generous donations from Toot’s corporate office and Toot’s diners.

Sheriff’s School Resource Officers and Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members collected contributions from Toot’s management and Toot’s customers during the annual “Shop with the Sheriff” fund-raiser Tuesday at the three Murfreesboro restaurants.

SRO Capt. Brad Harrison said the event raised almost $10,000 for students whose families are unable to buy presents for their children.

“The contributions reaffirms the Sheriff’s Office of the kindness and caring of the people of Rutherford County,” Harrison said.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh thanked Toot’s owner Wade Hays for the donations and the efforts of the managers, servers and cooks who made the event a success.

“We depend on Toot’s and their community support so SROs can take the students Christmas shopping every year,” Fitzhugh said. “We thank Wade and the Toot’s employees who show their community support to the children and the Sheriff’s Office.”

Harrison said the donations will support Rutherford County Schools’ students from every community in the county.

“I am overwhelmed by the great partnership with Toot’s and the Toot’s patrons and other businesses for their outpouring of love and the Christmas spirit,” Harrison said. “For every person who donated $1 to $1,000, you are going to make a difference in a child’s life by helping provide them with Christmas items.”

Harrison thanked the SROs who organized and obtained donations, Community Services Sgt. Gary Herron, who coordinated with the alumni and assisted with the donations and the partnership and enthusiasm of the alumni members.