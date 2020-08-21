The Stewarts Creek Red Hawks flew over to face off against the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears.

This was one of many games that had a late start from the weather delay. Once it finally started, it was all Mt. Juliet in the first half. They held the Red Hawks scoreless in the first half. They led 23-0.

In the second half Stewart’s Creek scored, but it was ultimately too little too late. Mt. Juliet held for their first win of the season.

The Red Hawks will try to put this one behind them and look forward to week 2.

