The Tony Award®-nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What The Constitution Means To Me is coming to Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Polk Theater on March 29 – April 3.

Single tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

Cassie Beck (“I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “The Humans” on Broadway) stars in the national tour of What The Constitution Means To Me and is joined by Gabriel Marin and high school students Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler alternating in the role of the debater.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play, directed by Olivia Butler, breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck’s timely and galvanizing play became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades. See the play The New York Times hailed as “not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important.”

Following Broadway, What The Constitution Means To Me played a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as well as two sit down engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago before halting performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The success of the Broadway production also spurred a filmed capture of the show, which is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

What The Constitution Means To Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (“Hadestown”), costume design by Michael Krass (“Hadestown”), lighting design by Jen Schriever (“Eclipsed”) and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (“Hamlet”). The show was commissioned by True Love Productions. It originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions. The national tour of What The Constitution Means To Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross and Level Forward & Eva Price.

If You Go:

What The Constitution Means To Me

March 29 – April 3, 2022

TPAC’s Polk Theater

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040

TPAC is an accessible facility that provides a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series and Broadway special engagement. For more information about accessible services, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.

