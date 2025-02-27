Tommy Miller Selected as Fleet Services Director in Public Works

The City of Murfreesboro has named Tommy Miller Jr. as its new Fleet Services Director effective March 2, 2025. Miller succeeds Jack Hyatt, who is retiring on Feb. 28, 2025, after 22 years of service.

Miller’s selection followed an interview panel process conducted by a panel representing Human Resources, Murfreesboro Police, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, and the Murfreesboro Water Resources Department.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Tommy Miller Jr. as the new Fleet Services Director,” said Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hills.” Tommy has served the City since 2002 as a mechanic, ensuring that our vehicles and equipment are well-maintained and repaired to serve Street and Public Works operations, along with all City vehicles.”

Miller has been with Fleet Services since 2002, starting as a mechanic before advancing to Heavy Equipment Mechanic and later Lead Mechanic in 2022.

He takes over for Jack Hyatt, who has led Fleet Services since August 2008. Hyatt originally joined the City in June 2003 as a Team Foreman (later Public Works Crew Chief) for the Street and Sign Department. In 2005, he transitioned to Project Coordinator in the Planning & Engineering Department before being promoted to Interim Director and later Director of Fleet Services.

The Fleet Services Department operates under the City’s Public Works Division, which was established in August 2018 under the leadership of Executive Director Raymond Hills.

