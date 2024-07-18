Tommee Profitt Announces Christmas Event at The Opry

Tommee Profitt, producer, songwriter, and award-winning composer for TV & Film, announces his third annual performance of THE BIRTH OF A KING – Live at the Grand Ole Opry House on December 12th. Tickets are now on sale here.

This not-to-be-missed holiday spectacular sold out its first year in 2022 and more than doubled attendance last year. A new partnership with Live Nation will feature 20 artists, a 50-piece orchestra, and a 100-person choir.

“Doing it just ONCE was a dream come true,” shares Tommee Profitt, “But the fact that we’re on YEAR 3, and at the Grand Ole Opry… it’s just absolutely mind-blowing!”

This special event is a live manifestation of Profitt’s 2020 cinematic Christmas album, The Birth of a King, which includes awe-inspiring reimagined renditions of popular Christmas songs, each featuring a modern orchestra combined with a group of incredible vocalists.

Profitt adds, “When I created this album, I had a very vivid vision of how amazing this would be if it was a LIVE concert. I never in a million years thought it’d be possible…to say I’m grateful is an understatement.”

Artist scheduled to perform includes Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, Colton Dixon, Jordan Smith, Rachael Lampa, Terrian, Sarah Reeves, Evvie McKinney, Stanaj, Nicole Serrano, Steven Malcolm, Tina Guo, Brook, Fleurie, Svrcina, Vanessa Campagna, and Clark Beckham.

