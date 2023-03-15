Todd Chrisley’s Son Charged after Assault Incident in Smyrna

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle Chrisley, has been charged after authorities say he pulled a knife on his work supervisor in Smyrna on March 13, 2023, according to WSMV.

According to officials, Kyle was working as an employee of Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna when he was involved in a physical altercation with his supervisor and allegedly brandished a ‘fixed blade.’

Kyle voluntarily appeared for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant the next day, WSMV reports.

Kyle was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center but was later released on a $3,000 bond.

Last year, Kyle’s parents, Todd and Julie of “Chrisley Knows Best,” was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.