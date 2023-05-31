Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2023.
Keonza Scales, 19 (Photo- Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers arrest a man after a shooting and brief foot pursuit on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.
(Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle/debit card case. Read More.
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal
Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17. Read more.
Metro Nashville Police Department
A 4-year-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. Read more.
Source – Raising Cane\\’s
Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.