Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 31, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 31, 2023.

1Man Faces Attempted Murder in Murfreesboro Shooting

Keonza Scales, 19 (Photo- Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers arrest a man after a shooting and brief foot pursuit on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.

2Man Accused of Stealing Car, Debit Card in Murfreesboro

(Photo_ Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle/debit card case. Read More.

3Jimmie Allen’s Brentwood Home for Sale

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal

 

Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17. Read more.

4Four-Year-Old Injured in Apparent Targeted Shooting

Metro Nashville Police
A 4-year-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue. Read more.

5Nashville’s First Raising Cane’s Location Opens

Source - Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s opened its first location in the Nashville area on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.

