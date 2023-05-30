Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 30, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Fire Responds to Blaze at Plaza Near Stones River Mall

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Department
Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Department

 

MFRD crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at 207 Stones River Mall Blvd on Friday May 26, 2023 around 11:20 a.m. Read more.

2Man Accused of Stealing Car, Debit Card in Murfreesboro

(Photo_ Murfreesboro Police Department)
(Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

 

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle/debit card case. Read More.

3Jimmie Allen’s Brentwood Home for Sale

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal

 

Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17. Read more.

4Percy Priest Drowning Victim Identified as Donut Shop Owner

Yeu Thach (Source: GoFundMe)
Yeu Thach (Source: GoFundMe)

 

A man who died on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend has been identified. Read more.

5Nashville Restaurant Named One of the Best Vegan Restaurants in the U.S.

Big 7 Travel released its annual list of The 50 Best Vegan Restaurants in the World and a Nashville restaurant made the list. Read more.

