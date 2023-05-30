Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 30, 2023.
Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Department
MFRD crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at 207 Stones River Mall Blvd on Friday May 26, 2023 around 11:20 a.m. Read more.
(Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a stolen vehicle/debit card case. Read More.
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Crown Royal
Country music Jimmie Allen has listed his Brentwood home, reports Fox 17. Read more.
Yeu Thach (Source: GoFundMe)
A man who died on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend has been identified. Read more.
Big 7 Travel released its annual list of The 50 Best Vegan Restaurants in the World and a Nashville restaurant made the list. Read more.