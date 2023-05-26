Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 26, 2023.

1Car Stolen From Murfreesboro Farmers Market

 

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a stolen car and the people accused of stealing it. Read more.

2Tennessee Renaissance Festival Ends Season on Memorial Day

Photo by Lee Rennick

 

This weekend, May 27 through May 29, is the last weekend of the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival. Read More.

3Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2023. Read more.

4Rutherford County Schools Announces Free Summer Food Schedule

Stock Photo

 

Rutherford County Schools will provide various venues for the free summer food program, which is open to any Rutherford County child aged 18 and younger. Read more.

5Three Accused of Stealing TV From Murfreesboro Target

(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)
(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)

Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.

