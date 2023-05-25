Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 25, 2023.
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a stolen car and the people accused of stealing it. Read more.
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are moving a large substation transformer from MTE’s Owl Hollow Substation in Franklin to Rutherford County on Thursday, May 25. Read More.
Tractor Supply Company announced the recipients of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. Read more.
Encouraging drivers to wear seat belts and to protect children in child restraint seats will be the focus of an enforcement effort Friday by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Read more.
Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.