Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 25, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 25, 2023.

1Car Stolen From Murfreesboro Farmers Market

 

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a stolen car and the people accused of stealing it. Read more.

2Traffic Advisory: Middle TN Electric Substation Transformer Move Scheduled for Thursday, May 25

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are moving a large substation transformer from MTE’s Owl Hollow Substation in Franklin to Rutherford County on Thursday, May 25. Read More.

3Tractor Supply Announces Inaugural Emerging Artist Program with Lainey Wilson

photo courtesy of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company announced the recipients of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. Read more.

4Deputies Enforce Seat Belt Use This Friday in Murfreesboro, Smyrna

Encouraging drivers to wear seat belts and to protect children in child restraint seats will be the focus of an enforcement effort Friday by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Read more.

5Three Accused of Stealing TV From Murfreesboro Target

(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)
(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)

Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.

