Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 24, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 24, 2023.

1Three Accused of Stealing TV From Murfreesboro Target

(Photo- Murfreesboro Police Department)
Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Southern Harmony by Del Webb in Murfreesboro

Southern Harmony by Del Webb

 

Southern Harmony by Del Webb held its groundbreaking on May 22, 2023, at 7079 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Colony House Apartments in Murfreesboro

Colony House Apartments
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Colony House Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 19, 2023, at 1510 Huntington Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.

4One Charged in Columbia Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 4 Injured

I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19 (Photo- Columbia Police Department)
On Monday, May 22nd, at approximately 6:00 pm, the Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident on Beech Street. Read more.

 

5Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drug Possession, DUI

Antancio Modesto (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
A Murfreesboro Police Department officer made a routine traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man for drug possession and driving under the influence last month. Read more.

