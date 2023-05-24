Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 24, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 24, 2023.
Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.
Southern Harmony by Del Webb held its groundbreaking on May 22, 2023, at 7079 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Colony House Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 19, 2023, at 1510 Huntington Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.
On Monday, May 22nd, at approximately 6:00 pm, the Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident on Beech Street. Read more.
A Murfreesboro Police Department officer made a routine traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man for drug possession and driving under the influence last month. Read more.