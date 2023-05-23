Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 23, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
3962

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 23, 2023.

1Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drug Possession, DUI

Antancio Modesto (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Antancio Modesto (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

A Murfreesboro Police Department officer made a routine traffic stop that led to an arrest of a man for drug possession and driving under the influence last month. Read more.

2Trisha Yearwood’s Middle Tennessee Home Listed for $4.5 Million

photo courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

 

Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.

3Coming to Prime Video in June 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in June 2023. Read more.

4Ribbon Cutting: Colony House Apartments in Murfreesboro

Colony House Apartments
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Colony House Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 19, 2023, at 1510 Huntington Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.

5Teen Dies After Crashing Into Bus Carrying Over 30 Passengers

 

A teenager was killed after crashing into a bus on Interstate 24 West on May 19, 2023, according to WSMV. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here