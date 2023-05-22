Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2023.
A driver allegedly fired rounds into another driver’s truck in an apparent road rage incident on I-24 on May 19, 2023, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.
Tanyah Wright, 16, was seen leaving her home in the S. Rutherford Blvd. area on May 18 at 7:17 p.m. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 22-27, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read More.
The Third Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced the lineup for the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage. Read more.