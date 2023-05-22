Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 22, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
3829

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2023.

1Victim Holds Suspect at Gunpoint in I-24 Road Rage Shooting

Depizio Seay (Photo- Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Depizio Seay (Photo- Rutherford County Sheriff\\\\’s Office)

A driver allegedly fired rounds into another driver’s truck in an apparent road rage incident on I-24 on May 19, 2023, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

2Trisha Yearwood’s Middle Tennessee Home Listed for $4.5 Million

photo courtesy of Trisha Yearwood

 

Trisha Yearwood’s Brentwood home on Concord Road is for sale. Read more.

3Missing Murfreesboro Teen: 16-Year-Old Tanyah Wright

Tanyah Wright
Tanyah Wright (Photo – Murfreesboro Police Department)

Tanyah Wright, 16, was seen leaving her home in the S. Rutherford Blvd. area on May 18 at 7:17 p.m. Read more.

4Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 27, 2023

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 27, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 22-27, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read More.

5Murfreesboro City Council Approves Solid Waste Fee Adjustment

Murfreesboro Solid Waste Logo

The Third Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced the lineup for the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here