Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 19, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 19, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things happening around the Murfreesboro area. Read more.

2Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on I-24

 

One person was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County Friday morning, WKRN reports. Read more.

3Fake Check Cashed for $3K at Murfreesboro Bank

(Photo- Murfreesboro TN Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a fraudulent check cashing case. Read more.

4Coming to Disney Plus in June 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in June 2023. Read More.

5Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Announces Musical Lineup for Freedom Friday Concert

photo by Donna Vissman

 

The Third Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced the lineup for the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage. Read more.

