Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 11, 2023.
These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read More.
These eight Tennessee State Parks will offer a Mother’s Day meal on Sunday, May 14. You can enjoy a meal and then enjoy the park afterward. Read more.
Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival has begun – it takes place every Saturday and Sunday in May plus Monday, Memorial Day. It’s the perfect kick-off event for summer. Read more.
Experience these unique events happening in Murfreesboro this weekend! Read more.