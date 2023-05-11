Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 11, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2332

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 11, 2023.

1Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023

These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read More.

2Eight Tennessee State Parks Offering Mother’s Day Meals

photo from Fall Creek Falls State Park

These eight Tennessee State Parks will offer a Mother’s Day meal on Sunday, May 14. You can enjoy a meal and then enjoy the park afterward. Read more.

3Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Attempted Break-In

Photo-Murfreesboro Police
Photo-Murfreesboro Police

 

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.

4Tennessee Renaissance Festival Has Begun, Here’s What’s New This Year

 

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival has begun – it takes place every Saturday and Sunday in May plus Monday, Memorial Day. It’s the perfect kick-off event for summer. Read more.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Experience these unique events happening in Murfreesboro this weekend! Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here