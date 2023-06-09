Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 9, 2023.
Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. Read more.
Kirakis Dunnaway, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Ransom Ct. on April 29. Read more.
Looking for things to do this weekend in Rutherford County? Here are some events happening in Murfreesboro, La Vergne, and Smyrna! Read more.
Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three suspects for the theft of merchandise at Hobby Lobby in Smyrna that occurred on May 13, 2023. Read more.
CMA Fest kicked off on Thursday morning, celebrating its 50th year. Read more.