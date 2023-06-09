Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 9, 2023

Michael Carpenter
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 9, 2023.

1Comedian Matt Rife Adds Second Nashville Show to World Tour

photo from Live Nation

Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. Read more.

2Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Kirakis Dunnaway

Kirakis Dunnaway, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Ransom Ct. on April 29. Read more.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things Happening This Weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend in Rutherford County? Here are some events happening in Murfreesboro, La Vergne, and Smyrna! Read more.

4Three Accused of Stealing From Smyrna Hobby Lobby

(Smyrna Police Department)
(Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three suspects for the theft of merchandise at Hobby Lobby in Smyrna that occurred on May 13, 2023. Read more.

5Photos: Day 1 of CMA Fest 2023

photo by Donna Vissman

CMA Fest kicked off on Thursday morning, celebrating its 50th year. Read more.

