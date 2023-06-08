Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 8, 2023.

1Traffic Alert: Crash Closes Joe B. Jackson

 

Murfreesboro Police are currently on the scene of a serious two-car injury crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy near Manchester Hwy. Read More.

2Due to Popular Demand, Comedian Matt Rife Adds Second Nashville Show to World Tour

photo from Live Nation

Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, Australia, and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024. Read more.

3How To Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island

In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. Read more.

4Woman Accused of Using Several Stolen Credit Cards in Smyrna

(Photo- Smyrna Police Department)
(Photo- Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect. Read more.

5Eclectic Road Brings Unique Wares to Smyrna

eclectic road in smyrna
Photo by Lee Rennick

Michael and Shelly Daddone have brought the world to a small shop on Almaville Pike at Hazelwood Drive called The Eclectic Road. Read more.

