Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 6, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
6003

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2023.

1Victim Identified in Sunday Morning Deadly Murfreesboro Crash

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4. Read More.

2How To Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island

In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. Read more.

3Woman Accused of Using Several Stolen Credit Cards in Smyrna

(Photo- Smyrna Police Department)
(Photo- Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect. Read more.

4Eric Church Announces New Whiskey Outsiders Spirits

Photo Courtesy of Whiskey JYPS

 

Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release—a bold, new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI – a contemporary interpretation of the “JYPSI Spirit” in all of us that seeks adventure and deeper meaning. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Farmhouse Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Farmhouse Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 24, 2023, at 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here