Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2023.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4. Read More.
In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect. Read more.
Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release—a bold, new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI – a contemporary interpretation of the “JYPSI Spirit” in all of us that seeks adventure and deeper meaning. Read more.
Farmhouse Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 24, 2023, at 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.