Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 28, 2023.
Photo: lavergnetn.gov
Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.
A new location of Jersey Mike’s has opened in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.
Carta Gaither\’s Backyard Garden. Photo from Volunteer Garden YouTube Channel.
Gardening is something that can be enjoyed by anyone. It takes some effort, but the results can be outstanding. Just ask Murfreesboro’s Carta Marie Willard Gaither. The 92-year-old has been working on the garden in her backyard for more than 30 years. Read more.
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber
Community Care of Rutherford County held its ribbon cutting on June 8, 2023, at 901 East County Farm Road in Murfreesboro. Read More.