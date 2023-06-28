Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 28, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 28, 2023.

1Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

la vergne fireworks
Photo: lavergnetn.gov

Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.

2Jersey Mike’s Opens in Murfreesboro


A new location of Jersey Mike’s has opened in Murfreesboro. Read More.

3Man Accused of Stealing From Murfreesboro Kohl’s

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.

4Gardening Keeps 92-Year-Old Boro Woman Feeling Young

Carta Gaither\’s Backyard Garden. Photo from Volunteer Garden YouTube Channel.

 

Gardening is something that can be enjoyed by anyone. It takes some effort, but the results can be outstanding. Just ask Murfreesboro’s Carta Marie Willard Gaither. The 92-year-old has been working on the garden in her backyard for more than 30 years. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Community Care of Rutherford County

Community Care of Rutherford County
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Community Care of Rutherford County held its ribbon cutting on June 8, 2023, at 901 East County Farm Road in Murfreesboro. Read More.

