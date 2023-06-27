Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 27, 2023.
A new location of Jersey Mike’s has opened in Murfreesboro. Read More.
On June 23, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. Read more.
An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.
Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on I-24 east near Exit 80 (New Salem Hwy) at 9 a.m. on June 26 after a trash truck caught fire. Read More.