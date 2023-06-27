Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 27, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 27, 2023.

1Jersey Mike’s Opens in Murfreesboro


A new location of Jersey Mike’s has opened in Murfreesboro. Read More.

2Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 29 State Troopers

On June 23, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. Read more.

3Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean & More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit

An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House. Read more.

4Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

la vergne fireworks
Photo: lavergnetn.gov

Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.

5I-24 Shuts Down Monday After Garbage Truck Catches Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on I-24 east near Exit 80 (New Salem Hwy) at 9 a.m. on June 26 after a trash truck caught fire. Read More.

