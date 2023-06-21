Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 21, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 21, 2023.

1Woman Allegedly Scans Pepsi for Three TVs at Walmart Self-Checkout in Murfreesboro

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.

2VIDEO: Several Car Break-Ins Reported in Rutherford Co. Neighborhoods

 

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding several auto burglaries and thefts committed in the early morning hours of June 8 in the Christiana area. Read more.

3Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Wanted Woman

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of two crimes. Read more.

4Murfreesboro Police Officer Hit By Car During Traffic Stop

 

A Murfreesboro Police officer was taken to the hospital on June 20, 2023 after being struck by a car during a traffic stop. Read more.

5Coming to Disney Plus July 2023

coming to disney plus july 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

