Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 21, 2023.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding several auto burglaries and thefts committed in the early morning hours of June 8 in the Christiana area. Read more.
Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of two crimes. Read more.
A Murfreesboro Police officer was taken to the hospital on June 20, 2023 after being struck by a car during a traffic stop. Read more.
