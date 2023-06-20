Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 20, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1751

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 20, 2023.

1Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested in Downtown Nashville

An Illinois woman’s determination to get back her stolen iPhone that was taken from a 3rd Avenue South restaurant has led to the arrest of a Miami, Florida man who is suspected of being part of an organized cell phone theft operation. Read more.

2Coming to Disney Plus July 2023

coming to disney plus july 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

3Injured Driver in Joe B. Jackson Crash Dies

An 18-year-old who was critically injured in a two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on June 8 has died. Read more.

4Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Searches for Wanted Woman

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of two crimes. Read more.

5Three Teens Identified in Fatal Car Crash in Nashville

 

Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here