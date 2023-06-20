Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 20, 2023.
An Illinois woman’s determination to get back her stolen iPhone that was taken from a 3rd Avenue South restaurant has led to the arrest of a Miami, Florida man who is suspected of being part of an organized cell phone theft operation. Read more.
An 18-year-old who was critically injured in a two-car crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on June 8 has died. Read more.
Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of two crimes. Read more.
Three Franklin teenagers were killed in a car crash in Nashville on June 18, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.