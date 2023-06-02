Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 2, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
5396

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 2, 2023.

1$50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Smyrna

For the eighth time in one month, a Powerball winner in Tennessee matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Read More.

2Woman Accused of Stealing From Murfreesboro Liquor Stores

(Photo_ Murfreesboro Police Department)
(Photo_ Murfreesboro Police Department)

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read more.

3Man Faces Attempted Murder in Murfreesboro Shooting

Keonza Scales, 19 (Photo- Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
Keonza Scales, 19 (Photo- Murfreesboro Police Dept.)

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers arrest a man after a shooting and brief foot pursuit on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.

4What’s New to Streaming in June 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.

5Things to Know About the Savannah Bananas

photo courtesy of Savanah Bananas

Circus-like baseball team The Savannah Bananas are headed to Nashville to play at First Horizon Park this weekend. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here