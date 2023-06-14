Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 14, 2023.
Jashawn Poston, 15, was last seen at the Northfield Lodge Apartment complex on E. Northfield Blvd. on June 11. Read more.
Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a stalking/aggravated assault case. Read more.
On Tuesday night, Middle Tennessee native Grace Good wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent with her acrobatic, hula-hooping show. Read more.
A Murfreesboro storefront was damaged after a sedan crashed into it on June 13, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects for theft of merchandise from Dollar General in Smyrna that occurred on 6/08/2023. Read more.