Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 14, 2023

1Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Jashawn Poston

Jashawn Poston, 15, was last seen at the Northfield Lodge Apartment complex on E. Northfield Blvd. on June 11. Read more.

2VIDEO: Man Accused of Stalking 18-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro

 

Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a stalking/aggravated assault case. Read more.

3Middle Tennessee Circus Performer Appears on America’s Got Talent

photo from YouTube

On Tuesday night, Middle Tennessee native Grace Good wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent with her acrobatic, hula-hooping show. Read more.

4Woman Crashes Car Into Murfreesboro Store

A Murfreesboro storefront was damaged after a sedan crashed into it on June 13, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.

5Two Accused of Stealing from Dollar General in Smyrna

 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects for theft of merchandise from Dollar General in Smyrna that occurred on 6/08/2023. Read more.

