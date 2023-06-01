Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 1, 2023.
Keonza Scales, 19 (Photo- Murfreesboro Police Dept.)
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers arrest a man after a shooting and brief foot pursuit on Wednesday, May 31. Read more.
For the eighth time in one month, a Powerball winner in Tennessee matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Read More.
(Photo_ Murfreesboro Police Department)
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.
Murfreesboro Airport
The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport Runway, Taxiway, and Apron will undergo required maintenance beginning June 15, 2023, for safety enhancements. Read more.