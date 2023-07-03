Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 3, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
3889

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 3, 2023.

1Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

la vergne fireworks
Photo: lavergnetn.gov

Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.

2What’s New to Streaming in July 2023


Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More.

3Powerball Jackpot Now at $522 Million for July 3 Drawing

 

The Powerball® jackpot has grown to an estimated $522 million ($269.6 million cash value) for the Monday, July 3, 2023 drawing. Read more.

4Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 8, 2023

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through July 8, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 3-8, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

5Two Shot on Broadway in Downtown Nashville

A man is behind bars after police say he shot two people on Broadway in Downtown Nashville on Sunday morning. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here