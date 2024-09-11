TobyMac Announces 2025 Tour Stop in Nashville

TobyMac’s Hits Deep 2025 Tour announced a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on February 16th.

Tickets go on sale on September 19th. The lineup will be announced soon.

“The Hits Deep tour is back for another year, and this one will be crazy special,” shares TobyMac in a release. “We have invited some of our favorite artists to bring their Hits to the stage – can’t wait to share who they will be very soon. Every one of these artists has written songs that echo through the halls of my home. And yes, I may even have some new songs to share that will be released over the next few months. Let’s gooooo!”

Supported by World Vision, Altrua HealthShare, K-LOVE and Air1 Radio, tickets will go on sale at Noon Eastern on Thursday, September 19th here. See below for the complete tour schedule for Hits Deep 2025.

Find tickets here.

