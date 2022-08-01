TNStars Celebrates 10 Years by Giving $10,000 in Scholarships

The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is celebrating 10 years of helping families save and invest for college by giving 10 Tennessee children $1,000 scholarships into a TNStars account.

Tennessee residents 21 and older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Scholarship now through August 31 on behalf of a child 10 or younger. One entry is good for the entire contest period. The $1,000 prize can be used by each winning beneficiary to cover future post-secondary education expenses ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more. Winners will be invited to a special scholarship presentation during the TNStars 10th Birthday Celebration in September.

The TNStars College Savings 529 Program was launched in September 2012 to encourage Tennessee families to save and invest for the future cost of higher education in a tax-advantaged way. Families can open an account with as little as $25 to start. Over the past 10 years, TNStars has helped Tennessee families save more than $250 million for college in over 23,000 accounts.

“As Treasurer, I wanted to be sure Tennessee had a low-cost way to save for college,” said Tennessee Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., first elected in 2009. “We are proud of the exceptional growth TNStars has seen in the past decade and pleased to provide Tennesseans an easy way to save and invest for higher education.”

TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit TNStars.com. All contest entries and winners are subject to the Official Rules of the “10 Years, 10 Kids, $10,000 Scholarship Giveaway.”