TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children

State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN.
Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to the grand prize. Each of the following children received a $250 scholarship and were announced on the TNStars Facebook page:
Carson Ward, 9, Warren County
Ezekiel Nhira, 1, Nashville
Kinsley VanBuren, Infant, Sumner County
Joshua Madison, 8, Murfreesboro
During the month of December, TNStars College Savings 529 Program promoted a scholarship giveaway contest, encouraging Tennessee families to enter their children to win four $250 weekly prizes and one $5,000 Grand Prize. The winners were randomly drawn among 1,916 entrants across the state.
All prizes will be deposited into a TNStars scholarship account. These funds can be used for the winning beneficiary’s future higher education expenses, ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.
The TNStars College Savings 529 Program was created to encourage Tennessee families to save and invest for the future cost of higher education in a tax-advantaged way. Families can open an account with as little as $25 to start.
About TNStars:
TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Tennesseans can invest directly with the program and funds can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified higher education expenses. For more information about the TNStars College Savings 529 program, visit TNStars.com.