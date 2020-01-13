Women’s March Tennessee Power Together, an affiliate of the national Women’s March, will host its annual mobilization on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Rutherford County at the geographic center of the state.

What: Power Together TN 2020 annual mobilization

When: Jan. 18, workshops begin at 9:00 a.m., rally begins at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Workshops at Walnut House, 116 N Walnut St., Murfreesboro; rally at Civic Plaza, 111 West Vine St., Murfreesboro

“On Jan. 18, people from around the country will unite in diverse cities and towns, from Washington, D.C., to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to finish what we started,” said Darlene Leong Neal, a Rutherford County resident and member of the 2019 National Women’s March Steering Committee. “In 2020 we are focused on increasing our rural engagement and developing strategic efforts to expand the electorate through impactful voter registration and civic engagement in Rutherford, the fastest growing county in Tennessee.”

After three years of marching, three years of training, and three years of building political power, Women’s March Tennessee Power Together is launching into its fourth chapter with a fresh face, renewed energy to take on the issues that matter to us the most, and a strategic plan to build with a growing community of activists and engaged voters in Tennessee. In coordination with sister marches in cities and communities across the country, the march in Murfreesboro is one of more than 144 happening nationwide that day.

In 2020, Power Together will keep building with budding and veteran activists to secure our reproductive rights, to keep immigrant families safe, and to preserve our planet for future generations to come.

For more information on Tennessee’s Women’s March, visit https://www.womensmarchtn.org/