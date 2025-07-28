TN’s Longest-Serving District Attorney General Ray Whitley Announces Retirement

After 45 years of service as District Attorney General for the 18th Judicial District (Sumner County), Ray Whitley will officially retire on September 1, 2025.

Whitley, who holds the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest-serving district attorney general, began his legal career in 1971 after returning from military service in Vietnam, where he served as a U.S. Army captain. He went on to serve as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville before moving to Sumner County in 1978 to become an assistant district attorney. Two years later, Governor Lamar Alexander appointed him to the top role, and Whitley has been reelected to the position six times since 1982.

“When I first took on this role, I could never have imagined the journey ahead—the challenges, the triumphs, the heartaches, and the hopes,” Whitley said. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your District Attorney General.”

Throughout his four-decade career, Whitley led the prosecution of thousands of violent offenders and launched initiatives to address drug abuse and victim advocacy. He also served twice as president of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference and played a leading role in statewide criminal justice policy, training, and legislative efforts.

In addition to his courtroom work, Whitley has been a mentor to young attorneys and a trusted partner to law enforcement. Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock praised Whitley’s legacy: “General Whitley’s retirement marks the close of a remarkable chapter in Sumner County’s history. His decades of service have been defined by a tireless pursuit of justice, an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, and a steady presence in our courts.”

Whitley expressed deep gratitude to the assistant district attorneys, advocates, staff, and law enforcement partners who have supported his mission over the years. “Our shared commitment to justice has made a real difference in this state, and I am profoundly proud of all that we’ve accomplished together,” he said.

