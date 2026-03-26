TLC and Salt-n-Pepa Announce Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning supergroups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC are joining forces for a landmark co-headlining tour across North America, with special guest En Vogue kicking off in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 15th. Produced by Live Nation, the TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue – IT’S ICONIC tour marks the first time these three trailblazing groups will tour together, celebrating decades of era-defining hits, culture-shifting influence, and timeless R&B and hip-hop anthems.

Spanning amphitheaters and arenas nationwide, the tour will deliver a powerhouse night of hits including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love),” bringing together three of the most influential female groups in music history on one stage.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi (U.S.) and American Express® (Canada) presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, March 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, March 26 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10 AM local time until Wednesday, March 25 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESALE: American Express® Card Members (Canada) can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 10AM local time through Wednesday, March 25 at 10 PM local time.

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