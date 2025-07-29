Titans Waive-Injured WR Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed former University of Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton.

The Titans have waived/injured Treylon Burks. The move comes after Burks suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s practice.

Keyton, who played for the Vols from 2019-2023, was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Keyton (6-2, 191) was waived by the Raiders in April 2025 after spending time on the team’s practice squad and active roster last season. In eight games, Keyton saw action in 44 offensive snaps, and 64 on special teams. He caught one pass for seven yards, and was credited with one stop on special teams.

Keyton totaled 86 receptions for 1,456 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch, over 55 games with the Vols. In 2023, he started all 13 games and registered career highs in receptions (35), receiving yards (642) and touchdowns (six).

Burks, a first-round pick of the team in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent the offseason recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. He injured the shoulder after landing hard on the sideline at the completion of a play.

Injuries plagued Burks since he first landed in Tennessee, limiting him to just 27 games over the past three seasons. Over that time, Burks caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. Burks had his best season in 2022, when he caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a score.

The Titans return to the practice field on Tuesday morning at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

