Titans Urge Early Arrival, Alternative Transport for Saturday’s Game as Stadium Parking Sells Out

August 9, 2024 – With the Tennessee Titans taking the field at 6 p.m. this Saturday (August 10) at Nissan Stadium for the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, the MNPD is joining with the team in urging football fans to arrive early and begin planning now on how to get to the stadium not only this Saturday, but throughout the 2024 season.

Bottom line: The limited parking available on the Nissan Stadium campus is sold out for the season. There is no cash parking available at the stadium.

Fans are urged to consider taking a rideshare service to the game or find parking downtown and walk to the stadium via the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Woodland Street Bridge, or KVB Bridge. Additionally, WeGo will be testing four bus routes to Titans preseason games with stops next to the stadium. They are Route 4—Shelby; Route 14—Whites Creek; Route 23—Dickerson Pike; and Route 56—Gallatin Pike. Fans who park downtown can also choose to ride a city bus to the stadium by boarding at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or at bus stops on Union Street. More information is available at WeGoTransit.com.

InShuttle bus service will be available beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff from parking lots at Rev Kelly Miller Smith Way (formerly 10th Circle North) and Rosa Parks Boulevard. The cost is $20 per person with only debit/credit accepted. Children 5 and under are free if sitting on an adult’s lap.

Stadium parking lots, available ONLY to those with parking passes, will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Stadium gates open at 4 p.m. Again, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close to regular traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will then be available only to pedestrians and buses.

The KVB Bridge will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic pregame and during the game. During the egress period, which during the preseason can begin around the 3rd quarter, KVB Bridge traffic will be westbound only.

Rideshare pickup postgame will be on Crutcher Street near the intersection of South 2nd Street and on Interstate Drive.

Those attending the game are reminded of the NFL’s league-wide restrictions, implemented in 2013, on what can be brought into stadiums. Anything larger than a clutch style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Nissan Stadium security staff will be enforcing the bag policy.

Source: MNPD

