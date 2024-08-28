Titans Trim Roster Ahead of NFL’s Deadline

NASHVILLE – The Titans trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday before the NFL’s deadline.
Among the moves: RB Hassan Haskins, DBs Tre Avery, Caleb Farley, Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Eric Garror, and WRs Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver and Kearis Jackson have been released.
Also, the team has traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Packers for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
More roster shuffling is expected to take place, however, as players from other teams could be claimed, or acquired via trade in the coming days.
The Titans have also reportedly made another trade today, but it’s not included in the team’s initial transactions.
Any player acquired via a trade needs to pass a physical for the trade to become official.
All NFL teams are allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad, beginning on Wednesday.
The following players have been informed they’ve been waived/released:
Terminated, Vested Veteran
DT Abdullah Anderson
T Geron Christian
C Corey Levin
LB Shane Ray
Waived
DB Tre Avery
DT Quinton Bohanna
DB Shyheim Carter
DE Khalid Duke
DB Keaton Ellis
DB Caleb Farley
DB Eric Garror
RB Hassan Haskins
DT Isaiah Iton
WR Kearis Jackson
DB Matthew Jackson
DB Robert Javier
DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
DB Anthony Kendall
WR Mason Kinsey
K Brayden Narveson
WR Bryce Oliver
RB Jabari Small
G Cole Spencer
T Leroy Watson
Waived, Injured
WR Kyle Philips
G Lachavious Simmons
Reserve/Injured
LB Chance Campbell
DE TK McLendon
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
WR Colton Dowell
Source: tennesseetitans.com
