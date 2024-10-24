Titans Trade WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms on a trade that will send receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In exchange for Hopkins, the Titans will receive a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft that could become a fourth-round pick.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Hopkins has 15 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown this season. Hopkins caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season in Tennessee in 2023, after playing previously with the Texans and Cardinals.

In 12 NFL seasons, Hopkins has 943 career receptions for 12,528 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Other receivers currently on Tennessee’s roster: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jha’Quan Jackson. Receivers Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver and Tay Martin are on the team’s practice squad.

The Titans have also traded linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seahawks in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Click here to read more.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

