Titans Trade QB Malik Willis to the Packers

NASHVILLE – The Titans have traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers.

In exchange for Willis, the Titans will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Liberty University, Willis played in 11 games over the past two seasons, with three starts. Willis completed 35-of-66 passes in those contests, with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

In three preseason games this year, Willis completed 20-of-27 passes (74.1%) for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, with a passer rating of 104.7. He guided the Titans to a come-from-behind win over the Saints in the preseason finale on Sunday.

On Monday, Coach Brian Callahan complimented Willis, while also praising veteran Mason Rudolph, who will be the team’s No.2 quarterback this season behind starter Will Levis.

The Titans signed Rudolph, formerly with the Steelers, early in free agency back in March.

“Malik really showed well for himself in that game,” Callahan said of his performance vs the Saints. “I thought he played well. He put some really nice throws on tape. You still see his athleticism with the ball in his hand. And then, Mason just kind of continues to be the epitome of consistency. Every time he goes in there, the team moves, he completes the ball, and we find success. It’s been really good to see. Both of those guys have competed, and I think they both improved markedly from when we first started in OTAs, and I’m excited about what they’ve done and what that means. … I’m happy for both those guys, for the way they’ve played and what they’ve shown.”

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

