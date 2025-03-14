Titans Trade LB Kenneth Murray to Cowboys as Teams Swap Picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially traded linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are sending a 2025 sixth-round pick (No.188 overall) to the Titans in exchange for Murray and the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (239th overall).

Murray played just one season for the Titans after playing previously with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In free agency, the Titans signed former Broncos linebacker Cody Barton, a three-down linebacker who will take Murray’s spot.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

