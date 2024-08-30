Titans Trade DB Elijah Molden to the Chargers

NASHVILLE – The Titans have traded defensive back Elijah Molden to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In exchange for Molden, the Titans received a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Chargers.

A third-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft, Molden played in 33 games, with 16 starts, over the past three seasons, and he recorded 137 tackles and two interceptions.

Molden was a versatile defensive back for the Titans, where he transitioned to safety in the NFL. This offseason, the team acquired a pair of veteran safeties in Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, who joined veteran Amani Hooker.

Also, the Titans were awarded Julius Wood off waivers earlier Wednesday off waivers, and Mike Brown gives the team added depth after he made the initial 53-man roster.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

