Titans Trade CB Roger McCreary to Rams

NASHVILLE – The Titans are trading cornerback Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams in a move that includes the teams swapping draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Titans have acquired a conditional fifth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for McCreary and the Titans’ 2026 conditional sixth round pick.

McCreary’s rookie contract is set to expire at the end of this season, when he is scheduled to become a free agent.

McCreary has played in all eight games for the Titans this season, with three starts. McCreary was a second-round draft pick of the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

