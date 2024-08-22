Titans to Host Watch Party at Nissan Stadium for Season Opener vs. Bears

NASHVILLE – Can’t make it to Chicago for the season opener?

Well, how’s this for the next best thing?: A Titans Watch Party at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans Watch Party, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, will be the first-ever large-scale watch party at Nissan Stadium.

The live broadcast of the Titans-Bears game will be streamed on both jumbotrons.

T-Rac and Titans Cheerleaders will be in attendance.

CLAIM a ticket here and: LEARN MORE ABOUT THE TITANS WATCH PARTY

Here’s even more info:

When: Sunday, September 8th from 11 a.m. until the end of the game (kickoff is at noon).

Where: Lower bowl and field (limited seating on the field on a first come first serve basis) at Nissan Stadium.

Entry: Gates 3 and 9.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the event.

Attendees have the opportunity to claim a stadium parking pass for this event on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Season Ticket Members can claim a pass for zero charge; all other parties will be charged a $5 fee with all proceeds going to the Titans Foundation.

Limited parking inventory is available in the following parking lots: E, F, H, J, K, N, P, R and T. (Parking lots open at 9 a.m.)

Parking passes are optional if fans would rather park somewhere else.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase discounted concessions. No outside food or drink is allowed. (Only water allowed on the field, no other drinks, food or snacks allowed on the field).

The Titans team store will be open to attendees, and there will be activations throughout the concourse, including face painters, photo opportunities, tailgate games and more. The stadium will be under a clear bag policy.

Following the game, guests can head over to DraftKings Sports & Social (128 2nd Ave N) for postgame festivities.

*Event is subject to cancellation in the event of inclement weather.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

