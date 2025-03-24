Titans to Host Free Draft Party at Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans will host a free draft party at Nissan Stadium on Monday, April 24th, at 5:30 p.m. with live music, activities, photo opportunities and more!

Parking lots open at 4:30 PM, and stage entertainment will begin at 6:15 PM. Those wishing to attend must claim a free ticket through SeatGeek. Attendees must have a ticket to enter the event. Limited parking is available for Season Ticket Members to purchase through SeatGeek for $5 (all proceeds will go to the Titans Foundation). Off-site pay to park options can be found here.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities such as tours of the Titans Locker Room and T-Rac’s Den, activities on the field* like Field Goal Kick, QB toss and 40-yard dash, photo opportunities and so much more.

Various current and former Titans players will appear at the 2025 Titans Draft Party.

Find the free ticket link here.

