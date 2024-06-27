Titans to Hold Open Practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 27

NASHVILLE – Are you ready for some football?

The Titans will hold an open practice at Nissan Stadium for fans next month.

“Back Together Weekend”, presented by SeatGeek, is scheduled for Saturday, July 27th at Nissan Stadium.

The practice is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT.

Parking lots will open at 9 a.m., and gates will open at 10 a.m.

Fans must claim a free ticket through SeatGeek in order to attend.

Here’s the link to claim a free ticket: https://www.tennesseetitans.com/trainingcamp/?campaign=ten-bt-iw-edi-2005839

Parking lots available for the public: E, F, R and N.

Gates available for entry: Gate 3 and Gate 9.

In addition to the team, T-Rac and Titans Cheerleaders will be in attendance, and there will be discounted concessions for all attendees.

The Titans Pro Shop will be also be open for all attendees.

Information related to Training Camp practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park to be shared at a later date.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

