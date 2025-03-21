Titans Sign Veteran Edge Rusher Lorenzo Carter

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter.

A third-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Carter has played for the Giants (2018-2021) and Falcons (2022-2024) in his career.

Carter becomes the tenth free agent to sign with the team this offseason.

A 6-foot-5, 265-pounder, Carter has played in 96 games, with 62 starts, and he’s tallied 278 tackles with 21.5 sacks and 35 tackles for a loss, 18 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career. Carter played in 13 games, with 11 starts, in 2024 with the Falcons.

During the 2022 season, he was one of only five players to record multiple non-offensive touchdowns with an interception return and a blocked punt return for scores.

Carter entered the league with the New York Giants in 2018. In his first four seasons in the NFL, he appeared in 49 games with 33 starts and collecting 149 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Carter played in college at Georgia, where he played in 54 games, with 26 starts, and totaled 166 tackles, 14 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

